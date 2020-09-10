Hyderabad dancer's short films address mental health issues

Tamanna S Mehdi By

HYDERABAD: Three short films based on the book To win your battles, Stay Alive by Anita Peter will be released on YouTube on September 10, which is International Suicide Prevention Day. The book itself will release on October 30.

The three films which are of 15-minute duration in all (10 mins, 4 mins, and 2 mins respectively) reflect different angles of mental health and the possibility of giving up in the struggle. 'It strongly shows the ray of hope in the struggle and the need to stay alive," says Anita who is the initiator of ‘I-Pledge Awareness for Change’ which facilitates changes with social relevance.

Hyderabad-based Anita, through her social initiative in association with MacGuffin Frames, is releasing these shorts films that throw light on the need for mental health awareness and the urgency of all to come together, killing the social stigma that hovers around mental health issues.

The movies are in the English language with sub-titles in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. They are directed by award-winning director Anshul Sinha, camera work is by Sandeep Aluri, the readings/ acting coach was Rajnish Sharma, background music is by Rejo Abraham Mathew and the cast includes Sumit Keshri, Anita Peter and Neha Peter.

Keeping in mind social distancing, she says: "We planned the complete movie shoot in advance and did virtual rehearsals. The shooting was then done over the last weekend with four people including the camera person and the director."

Anita, who herself has recovered from depression and uses her experiences during her struggles, "brings about not stories, however, experiences, learning, and ways to approach a difficulty", in the movies.

As per the WHO, close to 8,00,000 people die by suicide every year. For every suicide, there are many more people who attempt suicide. As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) over 1,00,000 people die by suicide every year. In 2019, suicides committed by housewives were 15.9 per cent, daily wage earners 23.4 per cent, working professional 9.1 per cent, unemployed 11.6 per cent, students 7.4 per cent, and others at 14.7 per cent.

"Despite these figures, we continue to live in denial of the issue due to the social stigma attached to the ailment," says Anita.

Saying that mental health awareness is the need of the hour and that every suicide is not depression, and every depression does not lead to suicide, Anita strongly says: "Let’s fight the social taboo around mental health."

An avid motorbiker who describes herself as a "feminist in the true sense believing that empowerment speaks no gender", Anita has made her mark as an actor in two television series in Malayalam, and Tamil, an award-winning telefilm, a commercial film, and as a theatre actor.

A mother of two, the 44-year-old is also a Mohiniyattam performer. She was among the top 10 finalists in Gladrag’s Mrs India and also a Kerala State champion in artistic and figure roller skating in her earlier days.