If you are stuck in a rut, this book is for you

Most of us have dreams, but many get buried in the debris of living. Fear, self-doubt and limiting beliefs hold many captive in their comfort zones.

Published: 10th September 2020

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Most of us have dreams, but many get buried in the debris of living. Fear, self-doubt and limiting beliefs hold many captive in their comfort zones. Hyderabad-based writer Sharat Sharma says that the right mentor can help people shape their dreams and move in the right direction. 

His book titled, ‘The One Invisible Code’ is a manual on how to get out of mediocrity and create excellence in all spheres of life. Talking to Express, Sharat, who is also the founder of IAM Human Capital Consulting, said: “The book is a series of conversations between the protagonist Joy and his mentor. Joy, who had been trying to find a purpose in life, meets his mentor in a flight.

In several subsequent meetings, the mentor teaches him about the mindset one must have to realise his dreams. The code is simple, but it is not easy. The book, divided into three segments, includes exercises and planners.” Many of Sharat’s own struggles are part of the book. He said: “In 2012, I was made to quit my job rather unceremoniously, and that led me to take a hard look at my life. This world suffers from ‘shiny object syndrome’. We run after anything that glitters.

I was a part of the same rat race. Though my life looked perfect, I was not happy inside. In the meantime, others who were in similar situations started contacting me. Till the end of 2013, I was on the mediocre path. Then my life took a turn for the better after I met world-renowned motivational speaker Les Brown. I read over 100 books in an year and re-educated myself.

It was a major turning point in my life.” Sharat is a certified NLP practitioner and works with organisations to enhance sales and leadership performance. “During my work, I have noticed that the first thing that mediocre leaders associate with a business is the money, but great leaders first think about the influence and impact it will create. We should think about how we can serve more people,” said theentrepreneur-turned-writer. The One Visible Code, published by Notion Press, will be available online from September 20.

