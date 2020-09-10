STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TS artists on a roll

It’s not every day that a group art exhibition of 75 artists is held that also from one state Telangana i.e.

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  It’s not every day that a group art exhibition of 75 artists is held that also from one state Telangana i.e. The Foundation of Art and Culture and the Coal Group have organised a digital art show titled ‘Telangana Topics’ which will be on till the end of the month.

Curated by city-based noted senior artist Laxman Aelay, the show is an eclectic mix of works ranging from acrylics, watercolours, mixed media, oils, woodcuts, coffee, pen and ink, litho prints, intaglio prints, etchings along with sculptures done in fibreglass, bronze, and wood. Says Laxman, “The state of Telangana offers variety in terms of landscape.

The rural life offers a vast canvas for artists to take their inspiration from and offer the same to their opuses.” This is the third digital exhibition the foundation has organised. Other than senior artists like Laxman himself, Fawad Tamkanat,

Thota Vaikuntham, Laxma Goud, Sachin Jaltare, and Sanjay Ashtaputre there are many others like Nirmala Bikula, Priti Samyukta, Arpitha Reddy, Palak Dubey, Sravanthi Juluri among others.

The work of artist Sajid Bin Amar’s mixed media on canvas is in soft pastels shades with four mini frames merging into one big frame. At the same time, Padma Reddy’s ‘Monroe is for all times’ done in woodcut is a nice melange of craftsmanship with elements of pop culture.

