What you need to chuck a 9-5 job? 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Natasha Kothari, a 23 year old millennial entrepreneur and founder of Studio UnGap that specialises in social media marketing and content creation, believes that the term entrepreneurship without a doubt is excruciatingly glorified. Excruciating because the frills with which this concept is decorated, make it coveted for anybody to achieve, to level up.

Who doesn’t want to be the new kid on the block of torch bearers illuminating the realm of alternatives, to a boring 9-5 desk job? But with the rise and fall of startups, being ever so dynamic - what are some of the things people may not know about being an entrepreneur? She shares from her experience.

1. You need to be jack of all trades, and an assumed master of all too. More often than not you will find yourself doing tasks and adapting to roles you never thought you could handle. One moment you have to be a client relationship manager when your customer needs to be pacified - the other moment you have to be the ‘accounts department’ sending out invoices. Multitasking is an essential part of being an entrepreneur - it may sound daunting but also remember you don’t

always have to know everything from the get - go. As long as you’re willing to learn.

2. There is little or no room to massage your ego. Clients always try to squeeze every bit out of you - and in the client servicing world, your title doesn't matter. Especially when you’re at the top of the hierarchy and you have no one else to wash your dirty laundry. So it’s always important to maintain a strategy that dynamically keeps your clients happy, but also makes sure that you’re not doing more than you signed up for.

3. Believe In Yourself and Be Willing To Take Risks. When you’re running a company, there are alot of times you have to just go with your gut, trust your instincts and improvise. To be able to do that - takes both practice and conviction. But what makes the core of a solid entrepreneur is how much they are willing to have faith in themselves and their ideas. How passionate they are to fall down 7 times but get up 8.

4. Invest In People. Without a core, anything collapses. For a solid foundation to be built, every aspect of it needs to be equally carrying the weight. Rather than trying to cut corners while recruiting, look for people with substance. Those who aren’t just efficient, but passionate, who aren’t just qualified but visionaries, who aren’t just experienced but empaths. That’s what will help your business grow substantially.

5. Ask For It When You Need It: As M. Nora Klaver, author of ‘MayaDay! Asking for help in times of need’ says “Learning to ask for help is not just good for altruistic reasons; it makes business sense.” Often you may have to maneuver around situations that you may have never experienced before - but those around you, may have.

Asking for help when you need it, is like outsourcing a job you know you won't be efficient at. Your company needs nurturing, and knowing someone who can guide it better and choosing not to seek their guidance - is depriving your company of the nourishment it needs.

All in all, where there is reward, there is risk and with great power comes great responsibility. So don’t let those obstacles bog you down, always ask yourself ‘What am I learning from this?’ rather than, ‘Why is this happening to me?’ Keep your eyes on the prize and as long as you’re persistent and passionate, the road will take you there.