ACB to question benamis of accused official

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials, who are investigating Medak Additional Collector Gaddam Nagesh’s bribery cases, have found that the accused had collected huge bribes from landlords in return for official favours. Certain other individuals and benamies would collect bribes on his behalf, the police found.

The ACB officials found that Nagesh maintained a rapport with some tahsildars by settling land disputes. Based on this information, officials started inquiring about tahsildars who were in regular contact with Nagesh. Investigation officials also collected details of benamis of Nagesh who invested in purchase of disputed lands, and regularised them by misusing Nagesh’s position. ACB officials will take the benamis into custody for questioning.

Five officers from Medak district — Additional Collector Nagesh, Narsapur RDO Aruna Reddy, tahsildar Abdul Sattar, Lands and Survey’s officer’s assistant Mhd Waheed and Nagesh’s benami Jeevan Goud were arrested by the ACB for demanding a bribe from landlord Lingamurthy to issue a no-objection certificate.