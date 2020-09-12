By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An online discussion on ‘Suicide Prevention: The Importance of Community’ hosted by YourDOST, an online counseling and emotional support platform, appealed for more efforts from the community to raise suicide prevention awareness. The panel discussion was held to mark World Suicide Prevention Day on Thursday.

India has been witnessing an increasing number of deaths by suicide. According to data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), since 2007, there has been a 52 per cent increase in the number of suicides among youth in India, with an average 26 suicides taking place every day, or one every hour. Earlier this week, the Central government launched a 24X7 toll-free mental rehabilitation helpline (KIRAN) for providing psychological support to people.

The panelists included Dr Seema Sharma, clinical psychologist, Sandhya Menon, independent writer, journalist and a suicide survivor; Rajesh R Pillai, lawyer and president of Befrienders India, and Raashi Thakran, a certified QPR trainer, and a suicide loss survivor. The discussion was moderated by Dr Jini K Gopinath, clinical psychologist and chief psychology officer, YourDOST.

Sandhya, spoke about her own experience with suicidal attempts and triggers: “Seven years ago, I was diagnosed with depression. I had a tough time being a single mother to two kids and increasing financial challenges. An argument with a family member triggered my first attempt. I felt not understood. I was expressing myself on social media instead of talking to my friends.

I could never reach out and say I need help.” The session lasted for over 60 minutes and touched topics that are generally considered taboo, such as dysfunctional families, poor consideration towards mental health, non-judgmental acceptance, and practicing empathy without criticism. Concluding the session, Dr Gopinath said, “Suicide is not just a psychological issue, but a psycho-social issue.” The panel answered questions from the audience.