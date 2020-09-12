STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eww! Hussainsagar smelly once again days after immersion of Ganesh idols

A view of the polluted Hussainsagar | S Senbagapandiyan

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While passing through NTR Marg, Tank Bund, or Necklace Road, one cannot miss a nauseating smell emanating from the Hussainsagar. Following the immersion of Ganesh idols in the city, various stretches of the lake can be seen covered with flowers and idol immersion waste. 

Recently, several citizens who walk by these roads stated that the foul smell had stopped for some time, but has returned in the past few days. “I frequently take this road, the foul smell from the lake is a usual phenomenon every year. But this year, following the lockdown and the monsoon, the smell had stopped. However, in the past few days, we are again witnessing the same smell emanating from Hussainsagar,” said a regular walker.  A layer of toxic blue algae, a kind of cyanobacteria, is now seen on part of the lake. 
“The formation of algae means that the sewage treatment plants and diversion nalas are not working properly. It indicates a complete failure of efforts to keep Hussainsagar clean, and neglect by the government,” said activist Dr Narasimha Reddy Donthi. 

TSPCB officials deny the claim. “The sewage treatment is going on, but sometimes, other unknown sources also join the lake which can increase the nutrient value of the water resulting in algae. However, we cannot confirm it unless we do a proper sampling of the lake water,” said a senior official from the Board.

