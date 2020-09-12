STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IITH’s mind matters

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Other than offering help in battling daily-stress, meditation helps the thoughts to organise in such a way that those practising the methods are able to decide better, think clearly, and respond better. And in these tough times, the responsibility of faculty members of an organisation increases adding to the workload. A good meditation programme can offer much help then.

That’s how a five-day leadership and excellence programme conducted at Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH) in collaboration with AICTE (All India Council of Technical Education) at the IITH campus proved to be an insightful workshop for educationists across India to help them perform under high complexity and drive with better collaboration and innovation. Among the participants were eminent educationists from the regulatory bodies and institutions.

The benefits include well-being, leadership agility, performance, change management, team building and effective decision making. Speaking about the benefits of the programme, Prof Melepurath Deepa, Dean (Faculty), IIT Hyderabad said, “The sustained practice of the methods taught through the  interactive sessions is expected to enable the participants to lead balanced stress-free lives with a positive outlook.” Talking about the key traits of the workshop, Vamsi Kosuri, a faculty member of Art of Living said, “The techniques have helped prepare them to be a better team player even while dealing with difficult people and situations.”

