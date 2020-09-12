STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IMS scam: ACB seizes Rs 2.29 crore more from accused

Though both the accused were arrested earlier for possessing illegal assets, they were released on bail.

The unaccounted `4 crore cash, which was possessed by accused Devika Rani and ESI pharmacist Naga Lakshmi, seized by ACB officials in Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials seized around Rs  4 crore unaccounted cash from the possession of former Insurance Medicine Services (IMS) director Devika Rani and pharmacist Naga Lakshmi, the investigation agency sleuths, on Friday, seized another Rs  2.29 crore unaccounted cash from the both the accused.

Revealing this information to the media, the ACB officials said that of the total Rs  2.29 crore that they seized on Friday, Rs  1.29 crore belonged to Devika Rani, while Rs  65 lakh belonged to her benamis who received the amount via cheques and online transfers.

Meanwhile, the remaining Rs  35 lakh that the agency officials seized belong to Naga Lakshmi, which she had invested in real estate business after transferring it to benami persons via online transfer. According to sources, the accused official had purchased a commercial plot at Cyberabad in the names of her benamis. The accused persons have also, reportedly, purchased six open plots and residential flats at different places.

Though both the accused were arrested earlier for possessing illegal assets, they were released on bail.
Earlier, ACB officials had registered cases against several persons, including Devika Rani, for diverting government funds supposed to be used for purchasing medicine indents from shell pharma companies.

