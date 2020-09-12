London dreams

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Art doesn’t always require extensive training and the need to plunge deep into complex technicalities to express itself. Expressions of art often find their ways through children, who in their natural state dream of magic. Magic that adults choose to forget. Magic of creativity and the state of being. That’s how when one sees a young child picking up a paintbrush to express the images in her mind, one can’t help but wonder if the work shows maturity which comes with age.

In the case of the 14-year-old Hyderabadi girl Syeda Ashna Turabi, her acrylic artworks belie her age. Her paintings have mature sweeps, a carefully selected palette of colours and impressive strokes. Her father Urooj Turabi uploaded her artworks on Facebook which caught the attention of a businessman in London, who’s opening up an Indian restaurant over there.

Named Adeena’s Kitchen, the outfit is at Croydon in South London and the focus is on Hyderabadi food. Quite naturally, Ashna’s paintings, which reflect landscapes, architecture and life of Hyderabad seemed fit. Says Urooj, “The restaurateur Amjad Ali Syed has commissioned six of my daughter’s paintings. The eatery opens up this month and soon her artworks will adorn the walls of the restaurant.” The opuses she’s painted feature Char Minar, a king having his meal with others, village life among other themes related to Deccan. The works have already been despatched to the capital city of the UK.

A student of Dawn High School, Malakpet she began painting and drawing when she was just five years old. Her father encouraged her to focus on her passion. As of now, she’s painted 25 canvases. Three years ago, city-based senior artist Fawad Tamkanat began guiding her which has helped her discover the narratives of art. After she finishes high school, she is all set to go for an exhibition of her works in an art gallery in the city. Says her father, “I am going to support and encourage my daughter as much as I can. Children’s talent must be nurtured and allowed to grow.”

