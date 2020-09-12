On the fitness track

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the number of Covid-19 cases reaching new heights in India every day, the probability of any major sporting event in the country stills seems like a distant possibility. Though professional sports tournaments have taken place in Europe amid the pandemic, many other disciplines are yet to see traction. On this scenario, we ask a few city sportspersons about how they keep themselves motivated in this pandemic-induced lull.

Mehdi Telegraphy

Says S Fidel Rafeeque Snehit, a table tennis player,”I was planning to go for training in Portugal or Germany, but the pandemic put those on hold. It has stalled all national ranking tournaments which are held throughout the year. I had a great start to the year when I bagged the third spot in Under-21 in the Oman open in Muscat. However, all sporting events started getting cancelled after that. Initially, it was disheartening to have no matches to look forward to.

But then I decided to train myself and attain better fitness level. I practise in my academy in Kukatpally and watch videos of world champions. The Table Tennis Federation of India is conducting free webinars. It invites coaches and top players to speak about their experiences, which help other players stay motivated.” Snehit, who is pursuing under-graduate studies at St Joseph’s college, clinched the youth boy’s singles title in UTT 81st Junior and Youth National and Inter-State Table Tennis Championships last year.

Taekwondo practitioner B Sai Deepak, who won bronze at the Malaysian Open in 2018 and gold in Indo-Korea taekwondo championship, says that since taekwondo is a contact sport, it will take some time to get things back on track. “Many tournaments including the Puerto Rico taekwondo Open and the Riga Open were cancelled because of the ongoing pandemic.

I was supposed to take part in a ranking championship in September, but it was cancelled for the well-being of participants. This year has surely set back a few things, but I am practising to be in my best form. Recently, I completed the US Presidential Active Lifestyle programme.” Deepak holds the Guinness World record for making 87 one leg, full contact knee strikes wearing 5 kg ankle weights in three minutes, and right now, he is gearing up to create another record. His dream is to compete in the 2024 Olympics. “I have taken up a job as a GIS expert in an MNC, but taekwondo remains my priority,” he adds.

Mehdi Telegraphy, who won a gold medal at the Wako India Kickboxing Federation Championship in Pune last year, says that he is keeping himself busy in home workouts.”The pandemic came with back-to-back cancellations of sports events. Asian and world arm-wrestling championships were cancelled, as well as Oceania championship for kickboxing in Australia. It was scheduled to be conducted on April 17. Similar championships in Belgium and Russia too were not held.

I am keeping my morale up by working out regularly, so that I can be ready when opportunity comes knocking. Since gyms were closed, I used full LPG cylinder cylinders for weights training.” Former India football captain Victor Amalraj feels that since India is a populous country, it will take some time for sporting events to resume in the country. “A few countries in Europe have got rid of the virus, and their population is far less than India. All matches have to be put on hold till the situation becomes better, and players can concentrate on their fitness levels in this time.”

— Kakoli Mukherjee kakoli_mukherjee@newindianexpress.com @KakoliMukherje2