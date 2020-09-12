‘Producing’ more girl power

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If you can’t beat them, join them. Even better is to get inspired and walk in the path and learn it on the go. That’s what Hyderabadi girl Kaumudi Nemani believed when she took the plunge into cinema and OTT production. “As a singer, a show host and an actor, I have seen the industry at close quarters. I also find it inspiring that Tollywood itself has so much women power in terms of women calling the shots as producers.

Sushmita Konidela, Supriya Akkineni, Swapna Dutt, Charmme Kaur, Padmaja etc have carved a niche for themselves. Although I am a rank newcomer to production with no background in production, I decided that I want to be at the helm of affairs,” says this 25-year-old. Kaumadi may not have the backing of a big production house, but she believes she can make it on her own. “I would perhaps even go on to say that I am perhaps the first with this kind of a profile to be in production.” Currently, she is in touch with artistes and crew to put together shows and a movie that is likely to get on to the floors by December 2020.

“A web series is in the making and I will make the announcements soon,” she says. It was ‘Darsakendrudu’ K Raghavendra Rao who gave her a break as a producer for a musical series for SVBC Television. “I joined him as a Carnatic singer and a show host a few years ago when I was in my final year of college. I was already coordinating so many things that he asked me why I should not turn into a producer. I took up his advice and took my baby steps.

I loved it and here I am fully into it,” she quips. Kaumudi, a Mass Com student from Villa Marie college, always dreamt of being in the creative industry and her music, her anchoring bagged her roles in movies such as Raarondoi Veduka Chooddam, Unnadi Okatey Zindagi, Touch Chesi Choodu, Nela Ticket, Bharath Aney Nenu and most recently, Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru more recently. She says it was refreshing to see brilliant actors such as Ravi Teja, Mahesh, Naga Chaitanya, Vijaya Shanti, Rakul, Rashmika etc say encouraging words to her.

Directors ssaw my work and cast me in good roles. “On the sets, I saw how each department works and collaborates. I’ve also been an efficient book-keeper and organiser. So this seemed like the natural extension.” she adds. However, production calls for crores of rupees – from scripting till the final publicity etc. How does she plan to rope in the big monies?

“I will be approaching investors to whom I will pitch the projects. For me, this is like a startup project that needs both professionalism and a bit of judgment. I am going to pitch the projects and get it,” she says with swag and confidence. She has her blueprint chalked out for this. Her mission is also to give the newcomers lik her a breakthrough her production house. “I am creating a digital space where everyone with a creative streak can collaborate to bring out a production. Shortly, I will be sharing my coordinates to be able to reach out all those writers, actors, directors who are looking for the right break.”

And what’s her big dream? “To become the Ekta Kapoor of Telugu industry,” she signs off.

