Final year students to sit for exams at own colleges

While there were 79 centres in Telangana last year for over  54,073 candidates, this year there will be over 112 exam centres.

Published: 13th September 2020 10:02 AM

Exam

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the severe health risks associated with the novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), the Telangana government has decided to allow all final semester/year students to appear for exams at their respective colleges as a one-time exception this year. Usually, final semester students are allotted a centre in a different college for the exam. A letter in this regard has been sent by the Telangana Higher Education Department to the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

The letter said, “...the Government hereby permits the respective universities to allow students to appear for the examinations at the same college of study as a one-time exception for the Academic Year 2019-20, keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic situation.” 

55,800 NEET aspirants to write exam today in State
Across Telangana, over 55,800 students will attempt the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET) 2020 exam for entry into medical colleges, which will take place on Sunday. The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting the test, has increased the number of exam centres this year as the centres will have to adhere to the social distancing norms in view of the Covid-19 pandemic raging across the country.

While there were 79 centres in Telangana last year for over  54,073 candidates, this year there will be over 112 exam centres. The exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.Across the country, 15.97 lakh candidates will be giving the exam in 3,842 centres, as compared to 15.19 lakh candidates in 2,546 centres last year.

Comments

