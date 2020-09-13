Police alter charges in Telugu TV actor Kondapalli Sravani’s suicide case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The SR Nagar police investigating the case of TV actress K Sravani’s suicide altered the charges of suspicious death to abetment to suicide on Saturday. The police have verified the evidence collected, including Sravani’s WhatsApp chats, videos, audio clippings and phone conversations. The police would also question Sai Krishna Reddy, a close friend of Sravani, who is learnt to have physically assaulted her shortly before her death.

The police said that they have received information from different sources on the case, and that they have questioned the actress’ family. They also grilled Sravani’s boyfriend Devaraj Reddy. The post-mortem examination report is awaited, and the investigating officials would take action based on its findings.