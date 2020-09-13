RGIA’s air bubble flights take off with full capacity

Oishani Mojumder By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As a part of the air bubble initiative, the flights that had been started from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport to UK along with the Vande Bharat Mission are receiving good response. Four weekly flights to Heathrow Airport in London are flying at almost full capacity, along with the ongoing Vande Bharat Mission flights from foreign destinations to Hyderabad. The air bubble initiative also includes flights to and from UAE, while mulling the possibility to add more foreign destinations.

Speaking to Express, a well placed source at RGIA said, “We have received a great response. Most of the flights leave from Hyderabad at full capacity and also return at full capacity. Now that we have extended services to UK and Dubai, we are planning to add more foreign destinations to the bubble. This will not only help people commute and go back to their jobs and families, but also get the aviation industry back on track.”

Passengers who want to travel to Dubai or fly back to Hyderabad can opt for airline carriers — Emirates and Fly Dubai. Those willing to travel between Sharjah and Hyderabad can do so with Air Arabia. Emirates and Fly Dubai airlines have resumed their operations between Hyderabad and Dubai thrice a week. While Emirates is operating on Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday; Fly Dubai is available on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Air Arabia has also resumed a similar service of thrice a week between Hyderabad and Sharjah, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The UK-based airlines British Airways would be operating four times weekly every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Any passenger can book a ticket from Hyderabad to London as per the guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and they will have to adhere to the Covid-19 safety guidelines.