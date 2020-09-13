STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Take down illegal structures on ORR buffer zone: KT Rama Rao

The Minister reviewed the progress of various infrastructure projects undertaken by HMDA and directed the officials to expedite the works.

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao directed officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to set up an Assets Protection Cell (APC) similar to the one set up by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). He also directed them to take stringent action against unauthorised structures coming up in the buffer zone of Outer Ring Road (ORR), and asked them to seek the support of respective District Collectors in this regard.

The Minister reviewed the progress of various infrastructure projects undertaken by HMDA and directed the officials to expedite the works. He stated that HMDA officials should be prepared to adopt to the new changes in the wake of  the Telangana State Building and Self Certification System. “Focus should be on planning, visioning and designing, and plans should be made accordingly,” he told officials.

On the works being taken up on the ORR, Rama Rao instructed officials to lay emphasis on setting up wayside amenities. He complimented the officials for the greenery and beautification works being executed on the ORR. He also enquired about the progress of construction of skywalks at Mehdipatnam, and spoke about the cable-stayed bridge at Durgam Cheruvu, which will be opened soon.

KT Rama Rao
