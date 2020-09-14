Only 10% pay property tax dues via OTS, Hyderabad government may extend deadline

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The hopes of cash-starved GHMC to fill its coffers through the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme has come crashing, as the realisation of at least `1,000 crore property tax dues has not materialised.The OTS, which permits the waiver of 90 per cent of accumulated arrears on the interest component of property tax in 140 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), has received a lukewarm response from citizens.

The State government had introduced the scheme for 45 days (August 1 to September 15), and with just two days left for the deadline, many are approaching the GHMC and ULB offices, requesting the officials to extend the deadline by another three months.

Under the OTS, property tax payers should clear the principal amount of property tax dues till 2019-20, along with 10 per cent interest against accumulated arrears, in one go.Of the 11.50 lakh property tax defaulters in all ULBs across the State, around 10-12 per cent (1.30 lakh) defaulters have utilised the scheme. Many defaulters said they were unable to pay the dues because of the prevailing pandemic. Houses and shops have become vacant mostly, and even if there are tenants, they have not been paying rents after the lockdown imposition, they said.

In GHMC limits, as against the 5.41 lakh defaulters who have to pay accumulated dues upto `1,545 crore, just 59,000 owners have availed the scheme and paid `128 crore as on September 12.

MAUD officials told Express that in view of the prevailing pandemic, many defaulters were experiencing financial difficulties. The scheme deadline may be extended as defaulters would get some time to raise money to clear the dues.

