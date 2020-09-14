Telangana Union of Working Journalists seek Rs 25 crore welfare aid from government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) urged the State government to sanction Rs 25 crore towards the welfare of working journalists in view of the pandemic. TUWJ president Allam Narayana held a general body meeting via Zoom on Sunday. The members discussed the challenges faced by journalists during the Covid crisis.

Thanking the State government for providing a financial help of Rs 2 crore to Covid-affected journalists, the TUWJ made a proposition that the State should recognise journalists as Covid warriors and provide an insurance policy of Rs 20 lakh to each journalist. The TUWJ said that over 1,000 journalists were affected by the deadly virus.On par with the advocates, the State government should allocate Rs 25 crore to a journalist welfare fund, they demanded.