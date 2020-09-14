Warning! Heavy rains likely to pound Hyderabad, districts for 3 days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Heavy to extremely heavy rains are likely in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana from Monday to Wednesday, the weatherman has predicted.

Rangareddy, Medchal, Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Siddipet, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Warangal (Urban and Rural), Mahbubabad, Jangaon, Yadadri-Bhongir, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, Medchal and Nagarkurnool may receive heavy rains, according to a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Waterlogging is likely in low-lying areas. Overflowing of reservoirs or water level reaching the danger mark is also expected. Meanwhile, from Saturday till 8.30 am on Sunday, many places received heavy rainfall, with Thirumalgiri in Suryapet district recording 163 mm rain and Rajpally in Medak 148 mm, according to the data by Telangana State Development Planning Society.

Many places in Greater Hyderabad also received heavy rains with Kukatpally recording 60 mm rainfall on Saturday. On Sunday, the highest rainfall recorded till night was 5.8 mm in Charminar.