CBI to take action on ex-officials Central GST office in Hyderabad

Sources said investigation into the case is on, and the agency is collecting evidence and recording statements of witnesses.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials are likely to take action against former officials of Central GST office, Hyderabad, for indulging in corruption. The agency has registered cases against Deputy Commissioner Chilaka Sudharani and Superintendent Bollineni Sreenivasa Gandhi for demanding a bribe of Rs 5 crore from a businessman who had not paid GST.

Sources said investigation into the case is on, and the agency is collecting evidence and recording statements of witnesses. After placing evidence before the court, action would be initiated on both the accused. The accused had demanded the bribe in return for regularising violations of GST payments, and for not arresting the businessman’s wife, who was also his business partner. Acting on a tip-off, the GST anti-evasion wing conducted an internal inquiry and lodged a complaint with the CBI.

