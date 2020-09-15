Plaint over assault by Corporator in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A woman lodged a complaint with Chandanagar police against TRS Serilingampally Corporator Narender Yadav for allegedly assaulting her following a dispute over a parking place at their apartment complex.

Ananya K got into an argument with the Corporator, who stays in the same apartment as her, over his vehicle being parked in a ‘no parking’ spot.

When Ananya was recording the incident on her mobile phone, the Corporator snatched her phone and assaulted her. Police said they had received a complaint but did not register any case.