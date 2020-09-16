STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Make these 'halwas' at home to boost your immunity

As we slowly step into the autumn equinox and the days get cooler, the body craves for food items that can be stored in the tissues to be utilised for the sunnier seasons.

Published: 16th September 2020 07:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

Beetroot contains manganese, potassium, iron and vitamin C which keeps the body safe from stroke and heart attack.

Beetroot contains manganese, potassium, iron and vitamin C which keeps the body safe from stroke and heart attack.

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As we slowly step into the autumn equinox and the days get cooler, the body craves for food items that can be stored in the tissues to be utilised for the sunnier seasons. And with the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic rising, the body needs more nutrients than ever. While many of us are already consuming turmeric milk, it’s only better if you can rustle up some desserts especially halwas at home, which gives you a much-needed break from the WFH schedule. After dinner savour, these delights, and be relaxed that your body got that dose of immunity.

Date Palm Halwa
These tiny fleshy fruits are rich in Vitamin A, B and C known for safeguarding the overall health. A handful of these ensure that not only do your energy levels remain high during the day but also your immunity is also taken care of. Since the fruit is sweet, you don’t need to add any sugar in it. A plate of date palms de-seeded and cooked on a slow flame in milk makes for three portions. 

Beetroot Halwa
Beetroot contains manganese, potassium, iron and vitamin C which keeps the body safe from stroke and heart attack. This red vegetable offers a shield of immunity to your vital organs. Grated beetroots are lightly fried in ghee to which milk and sugar is added. It takes a deep scarlet colour when cooked and can be stored for a day or two. Taj Falaknuma Palace has this dish in one of its menus. It’s also known as Urusa Halwa. Urusa, a derivative of the Persian word Urus, which means bride.

Andey Ka Halwa
Eggs cooked on slow fire with milk and sugar makes for a nice dessert which not only keeps the body warm but also adds to the immunity as well given they contain vitamin D, B6, B12 and minerals like zinc, iron and copper. Whisk a dozen eggs, add sugar, milk and a few spoonfuls of ghee till it forms a frothy mixture. Cook on a low flame. It needs to be continuously stirred with a wooden ladle till it thickens into a light yellow mixture. Closer to this is Andey Ka Lauz which food connoisseur Begum Fatima Shahnaz lists as a lesser-known recipe. “Andey Ka Halwa is its closer cousin.” she adds.

Jauzi Halwa
Jauz means nutmeg. This tiny spice, the shape of a nut, is known to relieve pain, strengthen cognitive function, remove toxins from the body. Ghee, sprouted wheat flour, milk, and saffron is mixed together and cooked on slow fire. It is the nutmeg which gives it its unique flavour and name. Try Hameedi Confectioners, Basheerbagh to savour it.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Immunity boosting desserts halwa Date Palm Halwa Beetroot Halwa Andey Ka Halwa Jauzi Halwa
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp