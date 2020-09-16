Make these 'halwas' at home to boost your immunity

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As we slowly step into the autumn equinox and the days get cooler, the body craves for food items that can be stored in the tissues to be utilised for the sunnier seasons. And with the threat of the Covid-19 pandemic rising, the body needs more nutrients than ever. While many of us are already consuming turmeric milk, it’s only better if you can rustle up some desserts especially halwas at home, which gives you a much-needed break from the WFH schedule. After dinner savour, these delights, and be relaxed that your body got that dose of immunity.

Date Palm Halwa

These tiny fleshy fruits are rich in Vitamin A, B and C known for safeguarding the overall health. A handful of these ensure that not only do your energy levels remain high during the day but also your immunity is also taken care of. Since the fruit is sweet, you don’t need to add any sugar in it. A plate of date palms de-seeded and cooked on a slow flame in milk makes for three portions.

Beetroot Halwa

Beetroot contains manganese, potassium, iron and vitamin C which keeps the body safe from stroke and heart attack. This red vegetable offers a shield of immunity to your vital organs. Grated beetroots are lightly fried in ghee to which milk and sugar is added. It takes a deep scarlet colour when cooked and can be stored for a day or two. Taj Falaknuma Palace has this dish in one of its menus. It’s also known as Urusa Halwa. Urusa, a derivative of the Persian word Urus, which means bride.

Andey Ka Halwa

Eggs cooked on slow fire with milk and sugar makes for a nice dessert which not only keeps the body warm but also adds to the immunity as well given they contain vitamin D, B6, B12 and minerals like zinc, iron and copper. Whisk a dozen eggs, add sugar, milk and a few spoonfuls of ghee till it forms a frothy mixture. Cook on a low flame. It needs to be continuously stirred with a wooden ladle till it thickens into a light yellow mixture. Closer to this is Andey Ka Lauz which food connoisseur Begum Fatima Shahnaz lists as a lesser-known recipe. “Andey Ka Halwa is its closer cousin.” she adds.

Jauzi Halwa

Jauz means nutmeg. This tiny spice, the shape of a nut, is known to relieve pain, strengthen cognitive function, remove toxins from the body. Ghee, sprouted wheat flour, milk, and saffron is mixed together and cooked on slow fire. It is the nutmeg which gives it its unique flavour and name. Try Hameedi Confectioners, Basheerbagh to savour it.

