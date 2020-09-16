Skincare personalised for you

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad start-up is providing personalised skin and hair care regimens to take care of individual needs. Skinkraft, founded by Chaitanya Nallan, Veerendra Shivhare and Sangram Simha, creates your skin or hair profile through a questionnaire. By analysing the answers, the company provides the solutions suited for your skin or hair type.

Speaking to Express, Chaitanya said: “People are not aware of all the ingredients that go into cosmetics. We all have unique skin and hair that can tolerate certain ingredients, and react to others. Our products have been designed and approved by dermatologists and are not tested on animals. They also do not contain parabens, SLS or formaldehyde.

We believe that individual skincare experiences are here to stay because of the confluence of three significant trends: mass internet adoption enabling feedback loops and user input, AI-enabled understanding of ingredient effectiveness, and modern manufacturing technologies.” Some of the products that the company offers are shampoos, serums, cleansers and moisturisers.

Have they seen any increase in the number of users during the Covid-19 pandemic? “No. On the contrary, since people are working mostly from home, they have seen fewer skin and hair complaints. Since pollution and sunlight are the main enemies of skin and hair, people have seen an improvement in these areas,” he adds.