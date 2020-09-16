Vinod Kumar asks University of Hyderabad to reschedule entrance tests

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar on Tuesday asked the University of Hyderabad (UoH) to change the entrance exam dates for PG, MPhil, and PhD courses as it clashes with those of the UG exams of other State universities.

The UoH has scheduled its entrance exams from September 22 to October 13, while the undergraduate and postgraduate final-year exam of two major universities in Telangana-- the Osmania University and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU-H) -- also fall during the same period.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has also planned its UGCNET from September 24, Vinod Kumar stated in a letter to UoH Vice-Chancellor Professor Appa Rao.

“The University of Hyderabad was established in accordance with the Six Principles Formula, Article 371 (d) of the Telangana Swarashtra Sadhana Movement, in line with the aspirations of the people of Telangana,” he wrote, requesting the Vice-Chancellor to postpone the exams.