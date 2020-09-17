STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

IFAT reaches out to KT Rama Rao to intervene in Swiggy pay cut crisis; restro biz hit

Many delivery executives on strike were spotted asking other Swiggy delivery executives not to deliver parcels during peak lunch hours.

Published: 17th September 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Swiggy delivery executives distribute notices describing their plight as part of their ongoing indefinite strike against pay cuts

Swiggy delivery executives distribute notices describing their plight as part of their ongoing indefinite strike against pay cuts. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: High-end restaurants in the city were hit on Tuesday and Wednesday as more than 3,000 Swiggy delivery executives refused to join duty as part of an indefinite strike against pay cuts.   The Indian Federation of App Based Transport (IFAT) reached out to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday and requested him to intervene in the issue and restore the previous basic minimum pay of Rs 35 per every four kilometers. Many delivery executives on strike were spotted asking other Swiggy delivery executives not to deliver parcels during peak lunch hours.

“Today, around 3,000 Swiggy delivery executives across Hyderabad observed a peaceful strike. They stopped picking up orders at more than 100 high-order volume restaurants in different parts of the city, and took out bike rallies as part of the strike. Many did not log in or pick up any orders. As a result, major restaurant in the city were unserviceable for delivery. For the few restaurants that were operating, customers were charged a surge fee of `15 as fewer delivery executives were available for work,” said IFAT national general secretary Shaik Salauddin.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Swiggy restaurants
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp