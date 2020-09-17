IFAT reaches out to KT Rama Rao to intervene in Swiggy pay cut crisis; restro biz hit

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: High-end restaurants in the city were hit on Tuesday and Wednesday as more than 3,000 Swiggy delivery executives refused to join duty as part of an indefinite strike against pay cuts. The Indian Federation of App Based Transport (IFAT) reached out to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday and requested him to intervene in the issue and restore the previous basic minimum pay of Rs 35 per every four kilometers. Many delivery executives on strike were spotted asking other Swiggy delivery executives not to deliver parcels during peak lunch hours.

“Today, around 3,000 Swiggy delivery executives across Hyderabad observed a peaceful strike. They stopped picking up orders at more than 100 high-order volume restaurants in different parts of the city, and took out bike rallies as part of the strike. Many did not log in or pick up any orders. As a result, major restaurant in the city were unserviceable for delivery. For the few restaurants that were operating, customers were charged a surge fee of `15 as fewer delivery executives were available for work,” said IFAT national general secretary Shaik Salauddin.