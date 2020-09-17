STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Music from the Heart of Desert

Manganiyars are a community-based in two districts of western Rajasthan i.e., Jaisalmer and Barmer.

Published: 17th September 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A documentary on Manganiyars titled ‘Echoes from the Deserts’ - on the folk musicians of Rajasthan is being showcased by the Banyan Tree as a part of Meri Kala Meri Pehchan which is their endeavour to reach out and support folk artistes and musicians from different parts of the country. Conceptualized, researched and directed by Nandini Mahesh, the documentary showcases the life and times of the folk singers of Rajasthan.

Says Nandini, “It was in the year 1986 that I first heard about the Manganiyars from Padmabhushan Shri Komal Kothari, who was like a walkie-talkie encyclopedia on the Folk culture of Rajasthan. I was really fascinated and wanted to make this community as the subject of my doctoral research.” The documentary is the culmination of that journey.

Manganiyars are a community based in two districts of western Rajasthan i.e., Jaisalmer and Barmer. They are hereditary musicians for the Rajputs. “This means the Jajmani relationship between the two is passed down from generation to generation on both sides. The songs that they sing reflect various aspects of life. There are songs for all occasions; for festivals, for weddings, for childbirth, for nature, for rituals ... and traditionally these songs were creations of women folk of the community,” adds Nandini.

This documentary was made 30 years ago. “Back then the technology was very different. And when I say that, I don’t mean filming alone. There were no phones, leave alone mobile phones. In fact, there was no electricity in the villages,” she informs. 

Many children she interviewed back then are well-known performers now but she rues that with more and more exposure, and easy access to technology, there is even faster erosion of the repertoire and music despite the fact that some of them are doing a good job of collaborating with musicians from other parts of the country and beyond as they maintain the essence of their own music. Meri Kala Meri Pehchan is an endeavour to reach out and support folk artistes and musicians from different parts of the country. The documentary can be viewed on their website

Echoes from the Deserts
