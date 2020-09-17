Tollywood producer held in Sravani case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The SR Nagar police on Wednesday arrested Tollywood producer Ashok Reddy in connection with the suicide of Television actress Sravani. The accused, who was absconding until now, was produced before the court via a video conference, and shifted to judicial remand.

Ashok Reddy was one of the three people accused of abetting Sravani’s suicide at her residence a few days ago. Reddy is accused of subjecting Sravani to mental harassment after she was moving closely with another accused, Devaraj Reddy. Police also questioned the accused for his role in the case. Earlier, the police arrested two of the accused, Devaraja Reddy and Sai Krishna, wherein Devaraj was accused number one. Police have recorded statements of Sravani’s family members too.