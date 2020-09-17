STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Whopping Rs 67K cr spent on developing GHMC

MAUD Minister KTR says Telangana is the only city in-country spending Rs  9,714 cr for building 2BHKs for weaker sections.

Published: 17th September 2020 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 09:02 AM

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A whopping Rs  67,035.16 crore worth capital works have been undertaken in the GHMC area from 2014-15 to till date. Initiating the discussion on ‘Civic works and other infrastructure facilities in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and its surrounding areas’, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister said, “Considering growing importance of Hyderabad and its crucial role in the State’s economy, the government has initiated a number of schemes for upkeep of existing infrastructure and creating new infrastructure. Around Rs  67,035.16 crore worth capital expenditure has been incurred on various projects in Hyderabad since the formation of State.

The MAUD Minister listed key works taken up in GHMC area including Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), Basti Dawakhanas, constitution of Disaster Response Force (DRF), bridge across Durgam cheruvu, 2BHK housing scheme, TS-bPass and others.He said that no other city in the country was spending Rs  9,714 crore for building houses for the weaker sections. 

Sewerage pipelines
Rama Rao said that a consultant had been appointed to augment the existing sewerage pipelines in the core city and also to provide underground drainage facility in peripheral areas such as Uppal, Maheshwaram, and others. He said that Hyderabad was treating 42 per cent of its sewerage water, whereas Delhi was treating only 30 per cent of the sewerage water. 

Response to Bhatti
During the debate Congress floor leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka alleged that the TRS did nothing for the development of GHMC area and has failed to provide employment. In reply, Rama Rao said during the Congress rule there used to be protests against power cuts.  “Bhatti says there is no employment. He is right. After TRS came to power, the Congress lost work and became bankrupt. Soon, a to-let board will hang on Gandhi Bhavan,” he said. Bhatti said “I admit that there were dharnas during the Congress regime. But, the TRS is neither allowing common people nor opposition party leaders to organise  dharnas. There is no democracy now.”

