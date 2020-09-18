STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
12-year-old girl falls into open drain in Hyderabad, body found in lake

According to the police, while Sumedha was riding her bicycle on Thursday, it started raining. As she was returning home, she fell into an open drain.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The body of a 12-year-old girl, who went missing after going out to ride her bicycle on Thursday evening, was found floating on Banda lake under the Neredmet police limits on Friday morning.

The deceased child was identified as Sumedha Kapadia, a resident of Deen Dayal Nagar of Neredmet.

According to the police, while Sumedha was riding her bicycle on Thursday, it started raining. As she was returning home, she fell into an open drain.

The family members tried searching for her and found her bicycle in the open drain close to their residence.

Immediately, her mother Sukanya Kapadia alerted the police and sought assistance in searching for her daughter.

The police along with the GHMC's disaster response force swung into action by searching the surrounding locality and open drains close to their home.

While the staff were searching in the drain leading to the Banda lake, police and GHMC staff found the body of the girl floating in the lake on Friday morning.

Police retrieved the body and shifted it to the mortuary for postmortem. Police have registered a suspicious death case under 174 CrPC.

hyderabad Banda lake Neredmet
