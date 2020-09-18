All streetlights must shine bright: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mayor Bonthu Rammohan instructed officials and contractors at the Electrical Wing and contractors to ensure that all streetlights should glow properly. He asked them to rectify switch boxes on the poles which had been damaged.

The Mayor held a review meeting with Zonal Commissioners at the GHMC office on Thursday. He issued instructions that LED lights at junctions and all streetlights must be of 110 wattage. The works should be attended to by the first week of October, he said.

Extension in service

The GHMC Standing Committee which met here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Mayor Bonthu Rammohan approved the extension of period of 12 outsourcing Site Engineers deployed through NAC under Phase-I till the end of October 2021. The committee also approved the extension of the period of 124 outsourcing site engineers deployed through NAC under Phase-II.

