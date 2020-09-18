STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad cops to probe bizman’s role in hawala case

A few days ago, Task Force sleuths arrested four persons at Banjara Hills while the accused were travelling in two cars, with the cash in their possession. 

(For representation) The cash seized from hawala operator by DGIT in medical seat scam | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days, after Hyderabad police busted members of a gang for transporting huge cash by hawala, police officials, have kept a vigil on a key person of the gang to get more clues regarding their illegal activities in the city. The key suspect, Kamlesh Shah, a native of Ahmedabad, is the owner of P Vijay and Company located in Mumbai.

The four arrested persons — Eshwar Dileep, Harish Ram Patel, Ajith Singh and Rathod Kanak — were arrested by police for possessing Rs 3.75 crore of unaccounted cash. When the police questioned the accused on the source of the cash, they revealed that they had indulged in hawala transactions by transporting huge amounts of cash to the city based on the directions of their boss Kamlesh Shah.

Following the confessional statement of the accused, police have initiated a probe to obtain details of persons who received cash from Kamlesh Shah and the arrested persons. Once the data is collected and it is verified with the evidence collected from the accused, the investigation team would initiate further action.

I-T Dept to serve notice on key suspect’s firm

Hyderabad police have handed over the seized cash to the Income Tax Department for further investigation. IT officials will serve notices to Shah for questioning in connection with the cash and regarding his sources of income. Officials are also set to collect Income Tax returns from Kamlesh Shah for verification of his financial transactions.

