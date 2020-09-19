STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

130-year-old Surabhi Nataka Mandali to go digital

The dates of the plays are October 11, October 18, and October 25.

Published: 19th September 2020 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

130-year-old Surabhi Nataka Mandali 

130-year-old Surabhi Nataka Mandali 

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The 130-year-old Surabhi Nataka Mandali, a celebrated Telugu theatre company, is going digital. Renowned for their theatrical performances, their popular works namely Maya Bazar, Jai Pathala Bhairavi, and Bhakta Prahalada will be shot and uploaded on YouTube to reach a worldwide audience.

Eleven Point Two, a Hyderabad-based event management company, has partnered with the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) in taking this mythological theatre online. The dates of the plays are October 11, October 18, and October 25.

Surabhi is a family theatre group. The group performs plays based on stories from Hindu mythology and the Puranas. The Surabhi theatre is unique in its style when compared to other theatre companies. It’s a genre on its own. Its visual and special effects make it stand out from the rest. A lot of importance is given to the sets, lighting, and special effects. Currently, there are four chapters who are still doing theatre. That means about 150 families or about 700 people who are dependent on theatre for a living. 

The Surabhi theatre took its roots in the village called Surabhi (originally called Sorugu) in the Kadapa district of AP in 1885 when they were invited to host a live drama by the village elders of Surabhi on the occasion of a wedding. In 2013, the group staged plays outside India for the first time, with performances at theatre festivals in Paris.

However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, and the cancellation of all public shows since March, members of this family, at least 700 artistes, have lost their livelihoods. “The series of shows have been planned so they can regain their livelihood,” said Sandeep Gudi from Eleven Point Two. The plays will be free to watch. Those who wish to support Surabhi can buy them groceries on Donatekart.com, informed Sandeep.

— Tamanna S Mehdi  tamanna@newindianexpress.com  @tamannamehdi

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Surabhi Nataka Mandali Telugu theatre company digital
India Matters
Kollywood actor Suriya
HC drops contempt proceedings against actor Suriya over remarks on NEET
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
'Farm Bills against middlemen': PM tells farmers not to be 'misled' by Opposition
The Laxmi Vilas Palace Hotel in Rajasthan's Udaipur (Photo | EPS)
Court orders criminal case against Arun Shourie over Rajasthan hotel sale
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo | PTI)
Pakistan to elevate occupied Gilgit-Baltistan to full-fledged province: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
View of Koyambedu market. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Chennai's Koyambedu market reopens after 4 months
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp