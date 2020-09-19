STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Auto driver attempts suicide at Camp Office

The security personnel alerted the Punjagutta police, who foiled his attempt.

Published: 19th September 2020 10:01 AM

Auto driver Chander attempted suicide in front of Pragathi Bhavan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 46-year-old auto driver, who attempted suicide in front of the Chief Minister’s camp office on Friday, was rescued by Punjagutta police. The driver Chander, who resides in Chaderghat, resorted to the extreme step after officials refused him a 2BHK flat under the State government’s double bedroom scheme. This is the second time that Chander has tried to kill himself. His earlier attempt was in 2010, during the separate Statehood movement.

The police said that Chander had applied for the 2BHK flat a few months ago. However, he was denied the same. Recently, he had met local leaders and government officials demanding that they provide him the flat considering his economic background. When they continued to refuse him the flat, Chander arrived at the camp office, and tried to immolate himself after pouring kerosene over his body. The security personnel alerted the Punjagutta police, who foiled his attempt.

