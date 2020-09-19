Jet-setting scamster arrested by Cyberabad police in job fraud

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police, on Friday, arrested a job consultant who swindled several young job seekers of crores of rupees. They arrested 38-year-old former IT employee, M Guna Chandrasekhar, believed in a “high-flying lifestyle” quite literally.

Police say that Chandrasekhar believed in living it up and often flew to various cities like Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Lucknow to meet gullible job seekers. Using his IT experience, he decided to start an ‘consultancy’ of his own to cheat job aspirants and collected numbers of unemployed youth.

Chandrasekhar would call them, promising them jobs in reputed software firms. He would collect `1 lakh from them and send job offers from the email IDs of HR persons of various firms. Police seized `15 lakh and other documents from Chandrasekhar.

3 students dupe job seeker of Rs 38 lakh

Cyberabad police also arrested three students on Friday for cheating unemployed youth on the pretext of providing them jobs in software companies. One of the arrested persons is Shanu Ansari, 23, student, who acted as Proprietor of Careersyte website. He studied BCA from Lucknow University in 2019. The other two accused are Yugantar Srivastava, 26 and Tushar Srivastava, 20, also from Lucknow. Police say they lured the complainant in a phased manner and made her deposit `38 lakh for a job. A police team went to Lucknow and nabbed the three students.