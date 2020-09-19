Perfect weather for hot grills

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bored of eating out of your home kitchen for the past so many months, now? If you are itching for a change of scene, then Novotel Hyderabad Airport’s Saturday Barbeque grill and buffet can be a decent option. With seating available both al-fresco and inside the restaurant, you can either choose to sit out and enjoy the outdoors or sit inside and watch the rainfall as you dig into the hot grills.

As it was a clear evening with a slight cool breeze last Saturday, we decided on a table on the patio. Maintaining adequate social distancing, and wearing masks and plastic gloves, the waiters served us three immunity boosting drinks (basil, mint, and lemongrass-infused water) to start off the dinner. Quite liked the basil shot in a pepper rimmed glass. The grilled food had both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. The house favorite paneer and vegetable skewers, and the corn on the cob with cilantro vinaigrette dressing did not disappoint.

The seafood options were Southern spiced grilled prawns; Korean spiced grilled octopus; and grilled mackerel and fish tikka. The chicken grill was well-cooked and mildly flavored. The buffet was a mix of vegetarian and non-vegetarian Indian curries served with a variety of parathas, naans, bread and tortillas, followed by vegetable and chicken biryani. The turmeric ginger carrot soup known for being anti-inflammatory and good for digestion was a unique taste.

The chef’s recommendation of chicken yakni kofta curry along with garlic naan and daal makhani was spot-on. The kofta curry was mildly spiced just like we like it, and the naan was pillowy, served hot, straight out of the griddle. We rounded up our BBQ dinner with chocolate mousse and amla ice cream. The mousse was light and fluffy, and the amla ice cream made with jaggery was a healthy treat and had an interesting taste.

Keeping in mind the strange times we are living in, a hot kadha of ginger, herbs and whole spices was served at the end of the meal. Executive Chef Varun MB has curated the menu and is at hand to recommend dishes based on our taste buds. The Saturday Barbeque dinner is priced at `1,500 + tax (per person).

— Tamanna S Mehdi tamanna @newindianexpress.com @tamannamehdi