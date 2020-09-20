AI is efficient, but must not replace humans: Justice Narasimha Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even as it speeds up the legal process, Artificial Intelligence (AI) should not be used as a tool for replacing humans, said Justice L Narasimha Reddy, Chairman of the Central Administrative Tribunal, Principal Bench, Delhi on Saturday. Justice Reddy was speaking at a webinar, titled ‘AI in Law’, organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) on Saturday.

“For AI to be truly transformative in a positive way, we need a set of ethical norms, standards and practical methodologies to ensure that we use the technologies responsibly and for the benefit of humanity. As it becomes more difficult for humans to understand how AI techechnologies work, it will become harder to resolve inevitable problems,” he said.

Advocate Sai Sushanth, CEO, Sushanth IT Law Associates spoke on the advantages and benefits of technology application in justice dispensation system, and said that AI will help in reducing pendency.