Car with five students overturns on PVNR flyover in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five students were injured after an SUV overturned on the PVNR flyover on Sunday morning. Passengers sitting in the front of the car sustained the more critical injuries, but are stable now and in police custody.

According to Rajendra Nagar Traffic police officials, "During the early morning hour, an Innova carrying five passengers totalled over after the driver overspend and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle went and hit the median of the flyover and also toppled over an electric pole."

The five students, all between the ages of 18 to 21, were taken to a nearby hospital for first aid. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 18 year old Faraz, along with Abdullah, Farhan, Azan Khan, and Tariq in the passenger seats.