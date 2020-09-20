Hyderabad Task Force sleuths arrest two for possessing cardiac stimulant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Task Force sleuths on Saturday arrested two persons for possessing Mephentermine Sulphate injections worth Rs 15 lakh without valid licence.

The injections were seized. The arrested persons have been identified as 28-year-old Mohammed Shah Fahad, a resident of Chandrayangutta, and 20-year-old Shaik Abdul Owaisi, a resident of Chaderghat.The prime accused Shah Fahad worked as a medical representative in a pharma company.

These injections are used for emergencies and as a cardiac stimulant. These days, it is being misused by many to enhance body mass and muscle. Fahad and Abdul purchased these injections from a person called Vikram, who is a native of Delhi.