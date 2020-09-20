Hyderabad Management Association launches programme for MBA/BBA students

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Management Association (HMA), on Saturday, announced a certificate course aimed at helping management students become industry-ready. The Industry Readiness Programme (IRP) is meant for students of government and affiliated management colleges in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The IRP is designed for MBA/BBA students. Its objective is to bridge the gap between academic and working environments, and in turn, make the students work-ready. As many a 50 select students can take the two-month-long, 40-hour course. The first IRP will begin on October 10.