Looking out for urban poor, Hyderabad's Basthi Dawakhanas in demand

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thanks to Basthi Dawakhanas, urban poor in Hyderabad have access to better medical care, free of charge. Primarily located in slums and basthis, these healthcare centres have successfully been meeting the medical needs of the urban population, especially the poor, for the last two years.

Express had visited a few Basthi Dawakhanas in the city on Saturday as part of the Health Department’s media tour. Patients who were at the clinics were satisfied with the medical services and facilities offered to them. "The medical care and diagnostic facilities being provided here (Basthi Dawakhana) are good. The urban poor is happy. It is impossible for us to afford such treatment in private hospitals," said Renuka, who had come to a Basthi Dawakhana in Gaddianaram for treatment.

She thanked the government for looking out for the poor. Sameena Begum, a regular visitor at a Toli Chowki Basthi Dawakhana said, "Whatever the ailment, my entire family visits the dawakhana for treatment. Not just medicines, even diagnostic services are provided for free here. This is really helpful for poor people."

Like Renuka and Sameena, there are hundreds of urban poor who are thankful to the government for providing them with quality medical treatment free of cost. Basthi Dawakhana programme officer for Hyderabad, P Anuradha, told Express that about 197 clinics were running in the GHMC limits.

Another 20 new clinics would be established soon. "Each centre is monitored by a medical officer, staff nurse and support staffer. They provide basic clinical outpatient services and build a referral linkage with other major hospitals," she said.

"Generally, 200 patients visit each clinic every day. However, due to COVID, the numbers have reduced by half. The timings of the clinic have been extended from 10 am to 7 pm. They run all seven days a week," Anuradha added.

Services offered

Basthi Dawakhanas offer over 50 services. These include OPD consultation, tele consultation, drugs, treatment for acute illnesses, immunisation services, antenatal and postnatal care, family planning, screening for anaemia, among others. Screening for non-communicable diseases like BP, diabetes, cancer etc is also available.

Virtual consultation

A few clinics employ services of health experts and specialists from the Tata Trust, who offer teleconsultation or virtual consultation on fixed timings. Consultations in General Medicine, Physiotherapy, Pulmonology, Dermatology, Pediatrics, Orthopedics, Psychology, ENT, and General Surgery are offered. Patients must book in advance for these sessions