STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Looking out for urban poor, Hyderabad's Basthi Dawakhanas in demand

Thanks  to Basthi Dawakhanas, urban poor in Hyderabad have access to better medical care, free of charge.

Published: 20th September 2020 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

A woman collecting medicines at a Basthi Dawakhana in Gaddianaram on Saturday

A woman collecting medicines at a Basthi Dawakhana in Gaddianaram on Saturday. (photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thanks to Basthi Dawakhanas, urban poor in Hyderabad have access to better medical care, free of charge. Primarily located in slums and basthis, these healthcare centres have successfully been meeting the medical needs of the urban population, especially the poor, for the last two years.

Express had visited a few Basthi Dawakhanas in the city on Saturday as part of the Health Department’s media tour. Patients who were at the clinics were satisfied with the medical services and facilities offered to them. "The medical care and diagnostic facilities being provided here (Basthi Dawakhana) are good. The urban poor is happy. It is impossible for us to afford such treatment in private hospitals," said Renuka, who had come to a Basthi Dawakhana in Gaddianaram for treatment.

She thanked the government for looking out for the poor. Sameena Begum, a regular visitor at a Toli Chowki Basthi Dawakhana said, "Whatever the ailment, my entire family visits the dawakhana for treatment. Not just medicines, even diagnostic services are provided for free here. This is really helpful for poor people."

Like Renuka and Sameena, there are hundreds of urban poor who are thankful to the government for providing them with quality medical treatment free of cost. Basthi Dawakhana programme officer for Hyderabad, P Anuradha, told Express that about 197 clinics were running in the GHMC limits.

Another 20 new clinics would be established soon. "Each centre is monitored by a medical officer, staff nurse and support staffer. They provide basic clinical outpatient services and build a referral linkage with other major hospitals," she said.

"Generally, 200 patients visit each clinic every day. However, due to COVID, the numbers have reduced by half. The timings of the clinic have been extended from 10 am to 7 pm. They run all seven days a week," Anuradha added.

Services offered 

Basthi Dawakhanas offer over 50 services. These include OPD consultation, tele consultation, drugs, treatment for acute illnesses, immunisation services, antenatal and postnatal care, family planning, screening for anaemia, among others. Screening for non-communicable diseases like BP, diabetes, cancer etc is also available. 

Virtual consultation

A few clinics employ services of health experts and specialists from the Tata Trust, who offer teleconsultation or virtual consultation on fixed timings. Consultations in General Medicine, Physiotherapy, Pulmonology, Dermatology, Pediatrics, Orthopedics, Psychology, ENT, and General Surgery are offered. Patients must book in advance for these sessions

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basthi Dawakhanas Hyderabad medical care GHMC Hyderabad poor
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp