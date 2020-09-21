Scooterist washed away as rain fury continues in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Close on the heels of the tragic death of a 12-year-old girl in an open nala in Neredmet police limits, a similar mishap took place on Sunday when a person riding his two-wheeler was swept away by the powerful currents of rain water in Saroornagar here .

The police identified the victim as Naveen Kumar, a resident of Almasguda. They are trying to rescue him with the help of GHMC’s disaster management staff as he was carried along by the current into Saroornagar lake.

The victim was riding towards Tapovan Colony when the incident occurred. The locals and passersby tried to rescue him but could not succeed. “The search operation is on. We are working with the GHMC disaster management team. With the help of the registration number of the two-wheeler we identified the person,” police said.

Seven passengers of an auto-rickshaw had a close shave when their vehicle was swept away at Hanmapur and Jairam Thanda in Vikarabad on Sunday. The incident occurred when the driver tried to cross a flooded road. The locals, who witnessed the mishap, rescued all the passengers using a rope. The auto was damaged.

In yet another incident, a 16-year-old boy died after falling into a waterfall from a height in Bodakonda in Manchal police limits in Rachakonda police commmissionerate. The deceased was a resident of Attapur of Rajendranagar.