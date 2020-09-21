Soaring potato, onion prices in Hyderabad burn a hole in pocket

Ridhima Gupta By

HYDERABAD: Prices of onions, potatoes and tomatoes continue to skyrocket in the city, pinching the pockets of citizens already reeling under the pandemic. One of the reasons is that supply of vegetables from Maharashtra and Karnataka have dwindled due to floods and heavy rains out there.

Most rythu bazars in the city and the state get supplies of onions, tomatoes and potatoes from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and some parts of Telangana. The supply of onions to major markets in the city has declined to almost half since last month.

At the Madannapet market, onion prices rose to Rs 2,800 from Rs 1,800 per quintal at the start of this month whereas the arrival of onion fell to 2,835 quintals on Wednesday. The supply was around 5,139 quintals at the start of September. In the Bowenpally market, the arrival of onions has decreased from 1,451 to 893 quintals in the last one week. Prices of onions in local markets have soared to Rs 40-50 per kg from Rs 36 per kg. Similar is the case with other vegetables, including potatoes and tomatoes.

Potatoes that were being sold for Rs 20 per kg last month are now Rs 34/kg on a daily average in Rythu bazaars and Rs 60-75 in local markets. Tomato has also seen an increase from Rs 34, to Rs 44 now in Rythu bazaars and Rs 54-60 in local markets.

“Vegetable prices have seen a huge increase as these crops were damaged due to heavy rains in Nasik and Kurnool. If the rains continue, prices will rise further,” says the Selection Grade Secretary from Bowenpally Market, Lokini Srinivas.