Soaring potato, onion prices in Hyderabad burn a hole in pocket

One of the reasons is that supply of vegetables from Maharashtra and Karnataka have dwindled due to floods and heavy rains out there. 

Published: 21st September 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Onion

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Prices of onions, potatoes and tomatoes continue to skyrocket in the city, pinching the pockets of citizens already reeling under the pandemic. 

Most rythu bazars in the city and the state get supplies of onions, tomatoes and potatoes from Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and some parts of Telangana. The supply of onions to major markets in the city has declined to almost half since last month. 

At the Madannapet market, onion prices rose to Rs  2,800 from Rs  1,800 per quintal at the start of this month whereas the arrival of onion fell to 2,835 quintals on Wednesday. The supply was around 5,139 quintals at the start of September. In the Bowenpally market, the arrival of onions has decreased from 1,451 to 893 quintals in the last one week. Prices of onions in local markets have soared to Rs  40-50 per kg from Rs  36 per kg.  Similar is the case with other vegetables, including potatoes and tomatoes. 

Potatoes that were being sold for Rs  20 per kg last month are now Rs  34/kg on a daily average in Rythu bazaars and Rs  60-75 in local markets. Tomato has also seen an increase from Rs  34, to Rs  44 now in Rythu bazaars and Rs  54-60 in local markets.

“Vegetable prices have seen a huge increase as these crops were damaged due to heavy rains in Nasik and Kurnool. If the rains continue, prices will rise further,” says the Selection Grade Secretary from Bowenpally Market, Lokini Srinivas. 

