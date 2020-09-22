Hyderabad 12 yr-old-old girl death: Parents lodge complaint against KTR, Mayor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Parents of 12-year-old Sumedha Kapuria, who was washed away in an open nala at Neredmet two days ago, lodged a complaint at Neredmet police station against IT Minister KT Rama Rao, the Hyderabad Mayor, local MLA, corporator, officials of GHMC and engineering departments.

It was their negligence that led to Sumedha’s death, they alleged. Police say the case is under investigation. Post-mortem and forensic analysis reports are awaited.

Sumedha’s mother, Sukanya, stated that in the past, several residents raised complaints on the damaged nala issue with the Minister, Mayor, MLA, Corporator and officials.

But their pleas to repair the damaged portion fell on deaf ears leading to Sumedha’s death.