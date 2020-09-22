Hyderabad Water Board hopes to draw water from Singur reservoir

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With substantial inflows into Singur reservoir, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) is hopeful that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would permit them to draw water from the reservoir for the city.

Drawing of water from Singur reservoir has been stopped since 2017 due to insufficient availability of water in the reservoir, as there were insufficient rains in the catchment areas since a couple of years.

Water Board officials said to draw water from the reservoir, a decision has to be taken by the Chief Minister. Water Board authorities will bring to the notice of Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao the availability of water in the reservoir, who in turn will request the Chief Minister to allow drawing of water from Singur.