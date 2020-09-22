KT Rama Rao directs GHMC, Water Board to tackle rain issues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad received 54 cm of rainfall in just the past ten days, in spite of receiving only a couple of hours of rainfall daily, informed officials of urban development department to Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday.

Rao held a meeting with senior officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board and a few other departments on the issue of heavy rains in the Greater Hyderabad region and related concerns.

In the meeting, Rao directed officials to cancel leaves of all employees and focus on undoing damages caused by heavy rains.

Respite until Thursday

The IMD has forecast thundershowers and light rains to continue at isolated places in the coming few days. There is no forecast of heavy rains at least till Thursday.