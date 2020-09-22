STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

'Message in a shoe' to save the environment: Hyderabadis to take part in unique strike

The strike will be highlighting environmental issues which are yet to be addressed by the Telangana government.

Published: 22nd September 2020 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 11:12 AM   |  A+A-

climate changeede

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Come September 25, and youngsters from the city will take part in a unique strike for climate action.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic has made all gatherings risky, it’s shoes which are going to do the tough talk.

Instead of congregating, the activists are going to leave their shoes with their personal messages on environment.

This initiative is being organised by Fridays for Future – Hyderabad chapter. The movement was started by teen climate activist, Greta Thunberg, who skipped her school every Friday and demanded that the Swedish government acts on climate change by sitting in front of the Swedish parliament.

The strike will be highlighting environmental issues which are yet to be addressed by the Telangana government. The group demands that the government should revive lakes instead of beautifying them, and conserve natural forests. After the strike, these shoes will be donated to the underprivileged through an NGO called Goonj. In the absence of strikers, the messages will be conveyed to the government and media through  videography and photography.

23-year-old Angel Vinod, who joined the group when she was an undergraduate student, says: “The strike is a brilliant way to make children and young adults know about the local climate challenges. It’s an open and democratic forum which anyone can use to raise concerns about climate change. It also provides us an opportunity to interact with various stakeholders like lawyers and environmentalists, and learn from them. Our group has around 120 members now, but during events, we see participation from thousands of volunteers.”

Another group member, Priyanka Kota says:“Conservation is true development. The only way we survive is by co-existing with our ecosystems naturally. Let’s cherish the key to our existence.”The group has started a fundraiser on a crowdfunding platform to receive support for the event.  
 

More from Hyderabad
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Climate change Hyderabad
India Matters
Former RBI Governor C Rangarajan. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu's economy to revive to pre-Covid-19 period in 2 months: Rangarajan
The Parliament building. (Photo | PTI)
Capitalising on Opposition's boycott, Rajya Sabha passes record number of Bills
Rafale jets (File Photo | Reuters)
In a first, woman pilot to join fighter crew of IAF’s Rafale fleet
Civilians and security forces personnel killed in terrorist incidents across J-K came down to 45 from 54, said Centre in Monday. (Representational Photo | PTI)
53% fall in terror violence since Article 370 abrogation: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp