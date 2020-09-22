STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NDRF finds electrician’s body in Hyderabad's Saroornagar lake

Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that the locals had alleged that the nala in which Naveen fell had been encroached, resulting in overflowing. 

Published: 22nd September 2020 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Members of NDRF team who conducted a rescue operation found Naveen Babu's body in Saroornagar lake on Monday morning. Naveen was washed away by rainwater at Saroornagar

Members of NDRF team who conducted a rescue operation found Naveen Babu’s body in Saroornagar lake on Monday morning. Naveen was washed away by rainwater at Saroornagar (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After an almost 24-hour search, the body of electrician N Naveen Babu (39), who was washed away by powerful currents of rainwater at Saroornagar on Sunday evening, was traced in the Saroornagar lake. 

NDRF teams who were deployed for the search operation, fished out the body on Monday.  

Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that the locals had alleged that the nala in which Naveen fell had been encroached, resulting in overflowing. 

A man walks in knee-deep water in Mithila
Nagar, which was inundated after a heavy
downpour on Sunday night

“We will take up the issue with the agencies concerned. We will also increase security in the surroundings, to see that such incidents are not repeated. We will see that Naveen’s family gets government benefits as per the eligibility,” he said.

 Naveen’s brother-in-law M Jagan Mohan said that Naveen had gone to check a construction site in Saroornagar, where he was to take up electrical work. “Naveen had lost his father Rangaiah in 2019. The family has now lost its sole breadwinner,” Jagan Mohan said. Naveen is survived by his mother, wife and two daughters.

Naveen, who hails from Almasguda of Meerpet, was on his way home on a scooter, when he was swept away in the current. NDRF teams along with Saroornagar police found Naveen’s body in the lake a few hundred metre away from where he was washed away. 

