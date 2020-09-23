Open drains in Hyderabad to be covered with slabs, says Mayor Bonthu Rammohan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Open stormwater drains roughly stretching about 400 km will be covered using RCC slabs by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on a war footing to prevent untoward incidents.

The works would be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore, said Mayor Bonthu Rammohan.

As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, the GHMC is preparing a detailed action plan to complete the nala covering work in two months.

Vents will be placed in between the slabs to let water into the drains, the Mayor said. Of the 1,400 km of nalas in the city, 700 km has been covered up already.

For 390-km major stormwater drains, mesh fencing has been done, and desiliting is being taken up at regular intervals.

The GHMC’s sanitation and engineering wing are counseling the public not to throw garbage and other waste material into nalas.