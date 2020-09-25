STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15,000 write UoH exams amid Covid protocols

Students from several districts of Telangana came to Hyderabad to appear for the entrance exams. 

Candidates appear for University of Hyderabad entrance exam at Kendra vidyalaya school Langar House in Hyderabad on Thursday. (Photo | EPS/S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE University of Hyderabad’s (UoH) nationwide entrance exams for PG courses, and MPhil and PhD programmes began on Thursday amid strict Covid-19 protocol. Over 62,000 candidates registered for the exams, of which around 15,000 were from Telangana. The exams were conducted at 38 exam centres, including three in Hyderabad. 

“As there were over 15,000 candidates and to follow social distancing, we increased the number of centres in Hyderabad. Prior to this, the exams used to be held at our campus itself,” Vinod Parvala, UoH spokesperson, said. 

Meanwhile, the State’s universities have postponed their final year exams to September 24-26 so that students can write the central university exams. Students from several districts of Telangana came to Hyderabad to appear for the entrance exams. 

“I had to travel all the way from Mulugu on Wednesday night to appear for this exam on Thursday morning. I will have to return home to finish my UG,” Shravanti, who has applied for MA in Mathematics at the UoH, said.

