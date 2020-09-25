Anurag varsity to give scholarships

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anurag University has announced scholarships worth Rs 2.5 crore towards tuition fee waiver for the merit rank holders of AnuragCET-2020.

AnuragCET-2020 is an entrance examination conducted for admission into BTech programmes in this private university. Around 8,000 candidates appeared for the entrance examination this year.

Candidates who secured ranks between 1 to 10 are exempted from paying tuition fee. Candidates who have secured ranks from 11 to 25 are given 50 per cent concession in tuition fee and those with ranks 26 to 55 are given 25 per cent concession.

Students who secured scholarships and are successful in AnuragCET-2020 can opt for BTech courses in various disciplines, stated a press release.